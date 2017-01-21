Malacanang congratulated United States President Donald Trump on his inauguration on Friday, hours before he assumes the post.

In an interview, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said under the Trump presidency, the Duterte administration expects a better relationship with the US.

"Congratulations, Mr. Trump. It's unexpected but overwhelming victory for you," he said.

The Philippines is hoping the Trump's administration would be a success "because his success would be the success of the American people."

Asked how the Duterte administration intends to cooperate with the Trump government, Panelo said, "from the body language of the two presidents."I think there will be harmonious relationship between the two countries.”

Duterte previously slammed the US under the administration of US President Barack Obama for criticizing the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines amid its war on drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS