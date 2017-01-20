Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa apologized on Thursday for the death of a Korean executive, allegedly killed inside the national police’s main headquarters and whose ashes were allegedly flushed in the toilet of a funeral parlor in Caloocan City.

In an interview in Malacanang, Dela Rosa said he could not commit harakiri because kidnapped victim Jee Ick-joo was allegedly killed inside Camp Crame headquarters in Quezon City, but he felt like "I wanted to melt ( in shame)."

"I'm very sorry that this crime happened and those (allegedly) involved were my men," Dela Rosa said.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte is aware of the issue. "The president is angry," he added.

According to Dela Rosa, two policemen, who thought what they did was sanctioned by higher authorities, confessed.

The two cops pointed to Senior Police Officer 3 Ricky Sta. Isabel as allegedly behind the incident.

The justice department approved filing of kidnapping for ransom with homicide charges against Sta Isabel, Senior Police Officer 4 Roy Villegas, Ramon Yalung and several Jogn Does.

In his affidavit, Villegas said while inside Camp Crame, he heard Sta. Isabel talking to a certain “Sir Dumlao” where he overheard him saying:” Sir ang alam ko ay kilala niyo ang mga taong itpo dahil ang pagkakaaalam ko sanction niyo ito.”

Villegas said Sta. Isabel brought packaging tape and surgical gloves and ordered them to cover Kim’s head and follow him. “He finally recalls seeing respondent Sta. Isabel strangling and killing the victim,” the justice department resolution said.

Villegas said Sta. Isabel called a certain “Ding” who agreed to receive the body in exchange for P30,000 and a golf set. The body was then brought to a funeral parlor in Caloocan.

The golf set was recovered by police in that funeral parlor, which is owned by a former cop. Jee’s wife confirmed that the golf set was her husband’s, said Superintendent Dennis Wagas, legal officer of the Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Dela Rosa said there was information when police were trying to obtain a search warrant in a funeral and cremation parlor in Caloocan City, some men from the National Bureau of Investigation went to the place, causing the staff to panic.

He said one of staff reportedly "flushed" the ashes of the Korean businessman in the toilet.

Dela Rosa said he would give "proper explanation in due time" to the South Korean government.

He said his office has been updating the family of the Korean victim.

"We will give the whole explanation after everything is done," he added.

Foreign affairs department spokesman Charles Jose said::“We are coordinating closely with the South Korean government on the early resolution of the case.”

South Korean diplomats said Philippine embassy officials were invited by the Korean Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Tuesday to convey their "deep concern" over the murder of Jee Ick Joo. No protest was filed, they said.

South Koreans make up the largest number of tourists in the Philippines. At least 100,000 are permanent residents.

Dela Rosa rejected the possibility of Sta. Isabel becoming a state witness.

"How can he be a state witness? He is the most guilty...I strongly disagree," Dela Rosa stressed.

Duterte met in Malacanang almost all the country’s governors and asked for their support on the war on drugs.

Dela Rosa, who was in the meeting, said the president was apparently kinder to the governors compared to the mayors whom he met last week in the Palace.

This could be because there were more mayors in the "narco-list" of the president than that of governors, he said.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said nearly all governors in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao were present.

Among the governors whom he could recall were from Rizal and Batangas.