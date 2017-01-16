President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday no one can stop him from declaring martial law if it means preserving the nation against illegal drugs, terrorism and corruption.

"You know I have to protect the Filipino people. It’s my duty. And I tell you now, if I have to declare martial law, I will declare it. Not about invasion, insurrection, not about danger. I will declare martial law to preserve my nation, period," he said during the 49th annual installation of the board of trustees and officers of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc.

Citing the provision, Duterte said invasion is one of the conditions to declare martial law.

Duterte said he will have to transcend everything, even the Supreme Court, to preserve one's life, the nation, and the country.

?"If I want and it will deteriorate into something really very virulent, I will declare martial law if I wanted to. No one can stop me," he said.

Duterte said, in time, he can declare martial law without the 60-day process from the Congress in order to preserve the country and for the Filipinos to have a better understanding of civilized practices of the world.

"To preserve my country, that’s the highest. To preserve the integrity of my country, that the more Filipino(s), more attuned to the civilized practices of the world and at least (be) happy," Duterte said.

He reiterated he will battle illegal drugs until the last day of his term.

Duterte also told the public to not be afraid against corrupt officials, saying he has zero tolerance against corruption.

"Do not be afraid of government employees even the military and the police if you are right," he said.

He even dared those critics who plan to launch a coup d'etat against him.

"I will swear them to office. General, you run the country," Duterte said.

He told the public, even the terrorists to drop their gun and shabu to end the continuous death in the country.

"You don't want killing? No deaths? You want a city with no military men, no patrol cars whatever? You want to closed down funerals? That's easy. Drop your guns if you are a terrorists, drop the shabu tonight and tomorrow it will be heaven," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS