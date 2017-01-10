The Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed a police officer allegedly involved in the abduction of a Korean businessman last October under restrictive custody, Director General Ronald de la Rosa said Monday.

Dela Rosa did not give name of the officer but said his rank is Senior Police Officer 3. He did not say when he was placed under restrictive custody.

Jee Ick-joo, 53, was reportedly taken from his home in Angeles City on October 18, 2016. A newspaper report said Monday an eight million peso ransom which was demanded by the abductors was paid on October 31 2016 but the victim was not released. “I hope the Korean is still alive,” said de la Rosa.

“We don’t condemn him (suspect) because there is an ongoing investigation… but we don’t also defend him because justice must be served….If it as proven that it was really him, he doesn't deserve any day in this organization,” de la Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said a case was filed by the Anti-Illegal Drug Group (AIDG) against the police officer and his civilian companions but did not give details.

In an interview with reporters of local newspaper, the wife of the victim identified as Choi Kyung-jin asked for the help of President Rodrigo Duterte and the PNP chief to recover her husband. Robina Asido/DMS