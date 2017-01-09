The Philippine National Police said the foreigner killed while authorities were pursuing members of a group which allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria was a Sudanese who went to train here before joining extremists in Syria.

PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa, in an interview over radio station dzMM, said the foreigner’s name was Abu Naila. His companion, a woman identified as Kadija, was also killed in the operation which took place at Barangay Daliao, Maasim town in Sarangani province.

“He wanted to fight in Syria but he first went here in the Philippine to train,” de la Rosa said. “This proves this group ( Ansar Al-Khilafah) is aligned with ISIS,” said dela Rosa.

Authorities wanted to arrest the duo but Abu Naila allegedly threw a grenade which triggered a shootout. The operation was to find followers of Mohammad Jaafar Maguid, founder of the Ansar Al-Khilafah, who was killed on Thursday. DMS