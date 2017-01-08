The state weather forecasting agency on Saturday raised signal number one over the Caraga region as a tropical depression slightly gained strength.

As of 5pm, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (P AGASA) forecaster Chris Perez said the depression named Auring was last spotted at 185 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. Auring is the country’s first tropical storm for the year.

Auring is packing maximum winds of 55 kph, gustiness up to 70 kph and central pressure of 1,000 hectopascal It is forecast to move west northwest at 7 kph.

Signal number 1 is up over Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Province, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Davao del Norte and Compostela Valley.

The weather bureau alerted residents in the areas against possible flash floods and landslides.

?As of 2 pm, Surigao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office Abel de Guzman said a total of 166 families or 653 individuals from four barangays in San Miguel have conducted pre-emptive evacuation.

De Guzman said 33 families or 133 individuals were from Barangay Poblacion, 18 families or 86 individuals from Barangay Tina, 66 families or 260 individuals from Barangay Baras and 49 families or 176 individuals from Barangay Patong.

He said the families are staying in schools and barangay halls. Carmela Dionisio