President Rodrigo Duterte led the joint command conference of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) in Malaca?ang last Friday.

The conference was attended by government, police, defense and military officials including Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Secretary Ismael Sueno of the Interior and Local Government, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Eduardo A?o, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, said the president was briefed about the security situation.

"The commander-in-chief in turn discussed the ongoing peace process with the CPP/NPA/NDF and secessionist groups. He also reiterated his guidance on the campaign against drugs, terrorists groups, lawlessness and corruption," Padilla said.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the commander-in-chief reiterates his commitment to end the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in southern Philippines.

Padilla said the president also assured the attendees of his support and commitment.

He said after the two-hour meeting the president had to leave to condole with families of two policemen who were killed during a recent counter drug operation in Pasay City. Robina Asido/DMS