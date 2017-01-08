Two alleged members of the Ansar Al-Khilafah Philippines, which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). were killed as they tried to resist arrest from pursuing government forces in Sarangani province on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent Romeo Galgo Jr., regional police spokesperson, said one of the fatalities is a foreigner named Abu Naila. The other one is a female named Kadija, he added.

Galgo said police and the military were pursuing the remaining members of the group at Barangay Daliao in Maasin town when the duo resisted arrest by trying to throw a grenade.

This prompted the arresting personnel “to fire” and “that resulted to the neutralization of the said personalities,” an initial police report said.

Galgo said they are checking the nationality of the foreigner, who is described as black-skinned.

On January 5, Mohammad Jaafar Sabewang Maguid, the leader of the group, was killed in a police operation in Sarangani. Three of his companions were arrested.

Maguid’s death prompted authorities to raise security for the Feast of the Black Nazarene to thwart plans by the group to retaliate.

Galgo said Al-Khilafah was said to be behind the grenade attack last year in Massim where a police officer was killed and several wounded. In November 2015, eight men including an alleged Indonesian were killed as Maguid’s group encountered the military in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat. DMS