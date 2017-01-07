President Rodrigo Duterte’s ratings declined slightly but he continued to gain support especially from the lower income class, a pollster said Friday.

Pulse Asia, in its December 2016 survey, said Duterte’s approval and trust ratings were both at 83 percent from 86 percent in September when the polls were done on him for the first time. The survey was done from December 6 to 11 with a sample size of 1,200 respondents.

Ronald Holmes, Pulse Asia president, said in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun, the results is “still part of a honeymoon period” for the Duterte, who assumed office on June 30.

“Amidst various controversies involving him and his administration, most Filipinos remain appreciative of the work done by President Rodrigo R. Duterte (83 percent). Similarly, a huge majority of his constituents express trust in the President (83 percent),” Pulse Asia said.

Duterte registered single-digit disapproval and distrust ratings of five and four percent, respectively.

Thirteen percent of Filipinos “are ambivalent” about Duterte’s performance and trustworthiness, with these figures “virtually the same as those recorded in Pulse Asia Research’s September 2016 nationwide survey.”

Among income classes, classes D and E give him a performance rating of 84 percent and 85 percent. Duterte’s trust ratings were 83 percent for class D and 85 percent for class E.

Class ABC gave him a performance rating of 69 percent and a trust rating of 72 percent. DMS