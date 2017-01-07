President Rodrigo Duterte toured on Friday the Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs docked in Port Area, Manila.

After signing the book at the Ward Room of the ship, Duterte told the members of the Russian Navy contingent he welcomes them "from the heart."

"I hope you can come back more often... more (ships),” he said.

Upon his arrival at Pier 15, Duterte was accorded foyer honors by the Russian Navy. He was ushered to the torpedo area and then to the bow of the ship.

The President also viewed the 1 Ka-27 helicopter located at the helicopter deck.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr., Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and CEO Vivencio Dizon and Senator Alan Peter Cayetano accompanied Duterte.

The 162-meter long large anti-submarine ship, which is under the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy, arrived at the Port of Manila on January 3 for a four-day goodwill visit

The Russian and Philippine navies will conduct passing exercises on Saturday.

“Yes, that’s part of send-off ceremony and naval customs and tradition wherein we render passing exercise (Passex) to any visiting navy,” said Captain Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman.

In a press conference in Manila on Wednesday, Rear Admiral. Eduard Mikhailov, deputy commander of flotilla of Pacific Fleet of Russia said the exercise will include communication and maneuver at sea..

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella earlier said the goodwill visit of the Russian Navy contributes to the strengthening of friendship with the Philippine Navy.

"It is also an indication that our maritime cooperation can further be enhanced to enable diplomacy and camaraderie," he has said.

Duterte is set to visit Moscow this year on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Celerina Monte, Robina Asido/DMS