The justice department has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte to grant executive clemency to 134 elderly and sick prisoners but Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said he could recall if the list includes those asked by the National Democratic Front to be freed.

Aguirre said the list he submitted to Duterte before Christmas included elderly, sickly and qualified inmates in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City and other penal colonies of the Bureau of Corrections.

"I already sent messages to the President requesting to expedite the action on our recommendation," Aguirre said in a press briefing.

Aguirre made the recommendations for presidential pardon upon endorsement by the Board of Pardon and Parole (BPP).

Aguirre said the list included 100 inmates for commutation of sentences, 18 for conditional pardon without parole, 14 for conditional with parole, and two for absolute pardon.

He said 14 in the list are elderly.

Aguirre said the president would grant pardon as he promised during last year’s presidential campaign. He cited Duterte's promise to free inmates aged at least 80 and those who have spent at least 40 years behind bars. DMS