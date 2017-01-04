The Russian Navy is eyeing joint naval exercises with their Filipino counterparts which may focus on anti-terrorism and anti-piracy.

“For sure in the future we’ll have exercises and build exercises with Philippines,” Rear Admiral. Eduard Mikhailov, deputy commander of flotilla of the Pacific Fleet of Russia told reporters through an interpreter during the arrival of the two Russian Navy vessels Tuesday.

“We are sure in the future we’ll have exercises with you. Maybe just only manuevering or maybe use of combat systems and so on,” he added.

Mikhailov said because of piracy and terrorism the future exercises with Philippines counterparts will include fight against piracy and terrorism.

“The most problem in the route is terrorism and piracy and all our exercises which we'll have for example with you we will have the task to fight with these problems and we will show you what we can and we will see what you can show us,” he said.

“Of course, we will do our best from our side to help you. As I told before one of the main problem is terrorist and piracy, and also these problems take place in the Russian Federation and we have this experience to fight with it and in the future exercises. You will help us. We will take to you our knowledge in this problem, how to solve piracy and terrorist,” he added.

Mikhailov vowed to help the Philippine Navy. “If the Philippine navy needs some help, we will do it help, to me this region most safety also for you and also for us,” he said.

During the arrival ceremony at Pier 15, in South Harbor, the visiting forces was welcomed by Commodore Francisco Gabudao Jr., commander of Naval Combat Engineering Brigade of the Philippine Navy.

Captain Lued Lincuna, Navy spokesman, said the BRP Humabon rendered customary meeting procedures to the visiting Russian Navy vessel Admiral Tributs, a large anti-submarine ship and Boris Butoma, a large sea tanker at the vicinity of Corregidor Island and escorted the vessels to its designated berthing area.

Lincuna said the five-day goodwill visit of the Russian sailors will last until January 7. It will include series of confidence building engagements between the two naval forces such as courtesy call on Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy by the Russian Ambassador to the Philippines, Igor Anatolyevich Khovaev, Mikhailov and the ships’ commanding officers.

He said visiting Russian forces will tour historical places in Manila and Cavite.

“This visit by Russian Navy and fitting reception bestowed by Philippine Navy will foster goodwill which will contribute in the furtherance of friendship of PN and Russian Navy, and enhance the maritime cooperation through naval diplomacy and camaraderie,” Lincuna said.

He said this is the third visit by Russian Navy vessels.

“The first visit in January 2012, when Admiral Panteleyev, an anti-submarine destroyer; Boris Butoma, the same large sea tanker; and Fotiy Krylov, a rescue tug were also welcomed at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila,” Lincuna said.

In May 2016, Marshall Gelovani, a hydrographic vessel, also berthed in South Harbor, Manila for resupply and replenishment,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS