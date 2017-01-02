Three soldiers were arrested in separate indiscriminate firing incident in Oriental Mindoro and Taguig, a military spokesman said Sunday.

Col. Benjamin Hao identified two of the apprehended soldiers as PFC Leonard Magro and PFC Kevin Fajilagutan.

A police officer was arrested for indiscriminate firing in his home in Gagalangin, Tondo in the morning of New Year's Eve. SPO4 Manuel Rodriguez said Police Officer 1 Daniel Castillo, 29, was drunk. Castillo was brought to the Manila Police District headquarters.

Despite the reported incidents of indiscriminate firing, Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa declared "the entire holiday season has been generally peaceful with no serious untoward incidents reported by the Police Regional Offices."

"Although, the festive mood of the holiday season was marred by nine isolated cases of stray bullet injuries and death, the PNP has been aggressive in law enforcement operations against indiscriminate firing of guns and illegal discharge of firearms," he said in a statement.

Dela Rosa said a "total of 15 persons were arrested for gun-related offenses, among them, 13 civilians, one PNP and one AFP personnel; while 13 more persons (4 PNP, 9 civilians) are being sought and investigated for illegal discharge of firearms."

He said Magro and Fajilagutan, both residing in Brgy Maliwanag, Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro, are assigned at 514th Engineering Construction Battalion (ECB), 51st Engineering Brigade in , Nasugbu, Bantangas.

Police in Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro arrested the two soldiers around 12:15 am Sunday.

"The suspects were drunk when PFC Fajilagutan fired his caliber 45 pistol to a concrete wall along the said Brgy that resulted to slightly injuring passersby, a certain Raymar Villanueva and Jeofrey Pamisaran," Hao said.

Hao said police were able to recover one 45 pistol and five empty shells.

"Suspects were brought by PNP Mansalay to Oriental Mindoro Provincial Police Office (PPO), Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro for paraffin test," he said.

A Marine was arrested for alleged grave threat, alarm and scandal, illegal discharge of firearms and possession of firearms and explosive.

In a report, Taguig City police identified the suspect as Cpl. Lovelyson Cutas Larede, assigned in the Marine headquarters in Taguig City.

"Initial investigation reveals that suspect, who appeared drunk, fired his firearm in the air," the report stated.

"The security guards at the area were alarmed and tried to arrest him, however, suspect threatened the guards and tried to escape by riding his motorcycle," it added.

While trying to escape, the suspect figured in an accident that caused his injury.

"Suspect was brought to Taguig-Pateros hospital for medical checkup and is under the custody of Taguig City Police Station for filing of appropriate criminal charges," the report noted.

A grenade and the suspect's personal firearm, a caliber .45 pistol, were recovered. Robina Asido, Ella Dionisio/DMS