Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will undertake an overnight visit to the Philippines in January, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday.

Foreign Affairs spokesman Charles Jose said as per Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr., Abe's trip will take place on January 12-13. It will be in Davao City, the home city of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun, said businessmen will accompany Abe but he did not know the size of the delegation.

Abe will be the first head of state who will visit the Philippines under the Duterte administration.

Duterte embarked on an official visit to Japan in October. During the trip, he invited Abe to visit the Philippines.

Early this month, Abe's special assistant Katsuyuki Kawai led a study mission to determine how Japan could help the Duterte administration on its war against illegal drugs.

Kawai also called on Duterte during his trip.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol said last week he hoped to firm up an agreement for Japan to provide farmers with machines for planting and harvest. Celerina Monte/DMS