Authorities have filed criminal complaints against six suspects before the Department of Justice arrested by anti-narcotics operatives and police during two drug bust operations in San Juan City last Friday.

The suspects, which include three Chinese nationals, faced inquest proceedings on charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a complaint, the National Bureau of Investigation accused Chinese Shi Gui Xiong, Che Wen De, and Wu Li Yong; and their Filipino companions Abdullah Mahmod Jahmal, Salim Cocodao Arafat, and Basher Tawaki Jamal of being involved in manufacture, trading, delivery, distribution, possession and transportation of dangerous drugs.

Helped by the public attorney’s office, the six suspects waived their right to be released and will remain in detention at the NBI. They will submit their defense in a preliminary investigation. The hearing is on January 3, 2017.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the NBI, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Philippine National Police in two successive raids on December 23 at houses in Mangga Street in Barangay Little Baguio and in Bonifacio Street, both in San Juan City.

Recovered from the first raid at a closed van near a fastfood restaurant were 529 kilos of individually-packed shabu ready for distribution, equipment used for manufacturing shabu, and liters of liquid-form shabu.

Police and NBI agents seized several packs of suspected white powder used in manufacturing shabu and several drug paraphernalia from the second raid in Mangga Street.

On Monday, the NBI raided a house in Wilson Street, also in San Juan City, and discovered ephedrine, a key material in manufacturing shabu. DMS