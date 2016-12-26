Three people were killed while 30 others were injured, including six minors, after a road accident transpired in South Cotabato Saturday afternoon.

According to initial investigation, Polomolok Municipal Police Station said the Husky passenger bus, which was on its way to General Santos City from Cotabato City, attempted to overtake a motorcycle along Purok 8, Crossing Sulit, Polompok in South Cotabato.

Rhoderick Danao, driver of the bus, which occupied the opposite lane, tried to avoid an approaching motorcycle by applying the brake.

But he lost control of the bus, causing it to turn turtle.

Due to the impact, the roof of the bus was removed and the passengers were thrown out from the vehicle.

The motorcycle driver and two passengers were killed in the incident.

The other injured victims were brought in the hospital for treatment.

Danao could face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and damage to property. Ella Dionisio/DMS