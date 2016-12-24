The Philippine peso slightly improved to P49.77 against the US dollar on Friday at the Philippine Dealing System.

On Thursday, the currency closed at P49.99 on Thursday. Volume went down to $257 million from $270 million in the previous trading.

The main stock index lost as much one percent, reaching close to the psychological mark of 6,500 points before reducing its losses. The Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at 6,563.67, down 23.50 points or 0.36 percent.

Volume reached 788.15 million shares valued at P6.22 billion from Thursday’s 624.01 million shares valued at P6.61 billion. DMS