The state weather forecasting agency on Friday raised signal number one over some areas of Luzon and Visayas as severe tropical storm Nina is moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour towards eastern Samar.

Forecaster Benison Espareja said Nina was spotted at 700 km east of Borongan, Eastern Samar with maximum winds of 105 kph and gusts of up to 130 kph.

The weather bureau said Nina entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility around 3am Friday.

Signal number 1 was hoisted over Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar. Vehicles and trucks were stopped from crossing the Matnog Ferry in Sorsogon due to the storm alert.

Stormy weather will prevail over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Quezon), and other nearby provinces.

It is expected to make landfall over Catanduanes province by Sunday afternoon or evening.

Moderate to heavy rains which may trigger flashfloods and landslides are expected over areas along Nina's path.

Nina is forecasted to exit PAR by Wednesday. Ella Dionisio/DMS