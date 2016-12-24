Operatives of National Bureau of Investigation and police arrested five persons along Jollibee restaurant along Annapolis street, Greenhills on Friday, leading to the seizure of six bags containing what they believe are around 100 kilos of shabu.

In an initial report from Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula, director of the Eastern Police District, the suspects, who were on a yellow Honda Jazz with conduction plate DQ 5167, were arrested at 2:10 pm.

The bags of shabu were inside the car, Sapitula said in a text message.

Sapitula said at the same time, police and NBI operatives implemented a search warrant at a house in 330 Mangga st in Barangay Little Baguio, which resulted in the seizure of 500 kilos of shabu and arrest of two Chinese.

Arrested near Jollibee in the operation led by Senior Superintendent William Segun, San Juan police chief, and NBI agent Joey Guillen were Salim Arapat, Abdulla Mahmood, Bashin and Jamal and David Go, said Sapitula.

Authorities were conducting inventory in the presence of barangay officials and justice department representatives. DMS