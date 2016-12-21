Christmas bonuses for top Philippine National Police (PNP) officials may just be replaced by a sack of rice, Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Tuesday.

Dela Rosa said Malacanang cancelled the release of the Christmas bonus that was supposed to received by top PNP officials. He said on Monday President Rodrigo Duterte has allocated 100,000 pesos to 400,000 for each officers from chief superintendent upwards.

He said Malacanang seems to be discouraged because of his announcement.

“Our bonus is included in our salary. That was already given to us but the one that I announced yesterday…we waited for it but because a lot have asked about its sources during the press conference, maybe Malacanang got discouraged,” he said.

“Until last night nothing has arrived. That is why they said maybe before New Year or maybe we will just be given a sack of rice,” Dela Rosa added.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he doesn’t know if the military will get a bonus.

“I don’t know if we will be given that (additional bonus) because the president did not come to us,” he said.

“It’s up to the president…but maybe I will not ask for it,” Lorenzana added.

Lorenzana said soldiers get their yearend bonus and other benefits based on the constitution.

“The AFP has bonuses every yearend that are authorized by law. So all of the 13th month pay and other incentives there is a law (on it) it will be given to all the officers and enlisted personnel,” Lorenzana said. Robina Asido/DMS