Political detainees on Saturday ended their week-long hunger strike to demand President Rodrigo Duterte to release all political prisoners.

The seven-day solidarity fast which began on December 3 ended in line with the commemoration of the International Human Rights Day.

At least 276 detainees from different jail facilities which include Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, Compostela Valley Provincial Rehabilitation Center, Davao Penal Colony and other jails took part in the hunger strike.

Even their relatives took part in the fasting, including Sally Bacarra, wife of prisoner Emmanuel Bacarra detained at the Caloocan City Jail.

“As we end our fasting today, we will continue the various forms of protests to call for the release of all political prisoners,” she said in a statement released by Karapatan on Saturday

She thanked individuals, groups and other organizations that participated joined them in their activity.

“We are heartened by your support. It is a boost in our morale to continue the campaign for the release of our loved ones,” she added.

Gloria Almonte, wife of prisoner Dionisio Almonte detained in Camp Bagong Diwa, is hopeful their fasting bore fruit as her husband is sick.

Dionisio, 59, suffers from hypertension, hypertensive cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

“I have waited too long for the release of my husband. Every night, I am worried on his situation because he is sick and anytime, his situation can worsen,” she said.

The hunger strike began a day after Duterte pardoned four political prisoners.

The National Democratic Front has been urging the government to free their peace consultants whom they said were jailed on trumped-up charges. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS