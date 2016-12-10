The third Hamilton class cutter of the Philippine Navy promised by outgoing United States President Barack Obama arrived in Manila on Friday.

BRP Andres Bonifacio (FF-17), formerly the Weather High Endurance Cutter Boutwell of the US Coast Guard, was welcomed by officials led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, newly appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eduardo Ano and Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado during the arrival ceremony at Pier 13, South Harbor at 9 am .

Lorenzana said the newly-acquired WHEC is expected to help the government authorities to secure the borders of the southern Philippines amid the terrorist activities of the Abu Sayyaf group in Mindanao.

“I expect to see this ship painted in grey to be plying the Sulu Seas to help in the prevention of the kidnappings and piracy in the seas,” he said.

The event was attended by US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and families of the 88 sailors who brought the FF-17 to the country.

In his speech, Lorenzana said the acquisition of BRP Andres Bonifacio “is proof of our continuing firm resolve and determination to upgrade the capabilities of the Armed Forces... of course courtesy of the United States of America."

“Cognizant of our real need for floating assets we thank the US government for enabling the sale of this frigate to the Philippines under the Excess Defense Articles Program. We greatly anticipate the placement of Andres Bonifacio in duty status in the conduct of naval operations,” he said.

Lorenzana also mentioned his plan to decommission some old ships of the Philippine Navy from the United States.

Lorenzana vowed to upgrade the Philippine Navy’s capability for the next six years.

“We are a maritime country, our maritime territory is 20 times bigger than our land mass so it’s just right that we go into a program to upgrade our Navy. And that will be my mission as Secretary of National Defense for the next six years,” he said.

“The acquisition of this sea platform will help propel the PN to its sail plan 2020 for a stronger and more credible organization for the years to come,” he added.

In his remarks, Kim emphasized the BRP Andres Bonifacio symbolizes the enduring relationship between the Philippines and Unites States.

“Her presence here today is a reminder that when our friend and ally has a need, the United States answers the call. The alliance and the friendship between our two nations is enduring,” he said.

“We have a rich history of working together on issues central to both our national and security interests including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, cyber security, and maritime security. The transfer of the BRP Bonifacio to the Philippine Navy only serves to further highlight that commitment,” he added.

BRP Andres Bonifacio started sailing from United States on November 1 and stop over to San Diego, Hawaii and Guam for refuel and provisioning before they proceeded to Philippines.

The FF-17, the former US Coast Guard Cutter Boutwell, like the two Del Pilar class frigates of the Philippine Navy acquired through the Excess Defense Article Program of the United States.

The first two cutters acquired by the Philippine Navy were BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (FF-15), (formerly the USCGC Hamilton) that was commissioned in December 2011, and BRP Ramon Alcaraz (FF-16) (former USCGC Dallas) which was activated and placed in PN service on November 2013.

BRP Andres Bonifacio was formally transferred to PN service in California last July 21 this year.

The USCG Boutwell along with Research Vessel Melville, now BRP Gregorio Velasquez, (AGR702), were pledged by former US President Barrack Obama when he visited the country during the sideline of the APEC Leader’s Summit on November of previous year. Robina Asido/DMS