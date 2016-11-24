Two Indian nationals died when they were shot by a gunman on a motorcycle in Camarines Sur, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

Supt. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol Police spokesperson, identified the victims as Bahagwant Singh Buttar, 45, and Jaswinder Kaur, 36, both Indian nationals and residing of Brgy. San Bartolome, Sipocot, Camarines Sur.

Calubaquib said based on initial report the victims were on a Mitsubishi Strada while traveling along Rolando Andaya highway in Brgy. Cabutagan, Lupi, Camarines Sur when they were shot around 7:45 am.

“(The victims were) travelling a one-way lane on said highway heading towards northbound was shot several times by the suspects using of unknown caliber of firearms,” she said.

Calubaquib said the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

She said the suspects Marvin Magdaong, 40, and Rodolfo Gumatay 53, were arrested by the authorities after a brief gunbattle with the group of a municipal mayor who happened to be on the scene.

Calubaquib said Magdaong was arrested after the incident was chanced upon by the group of Roberto Matamorosa, municipal mayor of Lupi, Camarines Sur.

Matamorosa, accompanied by PO1 Jeric Matamorosa, saw the incident prompting them to help the victims and tried to stop the suspects.

“But instead suspects tried to escape and shot them causing them to return fire. As a result, suspect Marvin Magdaong sustained gunshot wound and arrested thereat and rushed to Bicol Medical Center Naga City for medical attention,” he said.

Calubaquib said Gumatay has managed to escape toward Ragay, Camarines Sur using the Yamaha DT motorcycle but “he was later arrested by the joint element of Lupi Municipal Police Station. Robina Asido/DMS