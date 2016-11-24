The head of the Philippine National Police and the relieved regional criminal investigation director cried on Wednesday during a Senate hearing on illegal drugs.

PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa expressed frustration that some officers are suspected to be involved in illegal drugs.

Dela Rosa broke down in tears when asked by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri how he could clean the police organization of people involved in the illegal drug trade.

He was silent for about ten seconds before he cried in front of senators.

"Your honor, I can't blame the public if they are losing trust and confidence to the police because I myself have said you know longer know whom to trust," Dela Rosa said.

Superintendent Marvin Marcos, former head of the regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, turned emotional when he was asked by senators to respond to the accusation by Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido, the Albuera town police chief, that he asked P3 million from Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa as campaign funds for his wife's failed bid as vice mayor of Pastrana in the May elections.

"Why would I ask for P3 million for the candicacy of my wife? She lost," an exasperated Marcos said as Espinosa looked on.

Marcos began crying as senators and other officials concluded their team were out to kill Espinosa's father from the start of implementing a search warrant last November 8.

"If I really planned to kill his father to silence him, then I should have killed them both," said Marcos, stressing it was unfair to say the operation was premeditated.

"This is very painful to our family. I am member of the CIDG. We are just doing our jobs," he said before he broke down in tears.

Zubiri told Dela Rosa some of the people in President Rodrigo Duterte's drug list are officers and personnel of the PNP.

Dela Rosa said this was indeed his dilemma. He cited as an example Espenido.

"I instructed Espenido to implement the instructions of the president to fight drugs then you will hear Kerwin saying Espenido also received money," said Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa heard Espinosa implicating several police officers in the drug trade, people supposed to implement the law but received protection money from the self-confessed drug distributor.

He also listened to the assessment of several government officials that the police operation which killed Espinosa's father, Rolando Espinosa Sr., early this month was premeditated by policemen led by Marcos.

Among theme is Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, who upon questions from Senator Franklin Drilon, thinks Espinosa's killing was premeditated. He cited it was very unusual the search warrant was served at 4:30 am.

"Sometimes I just pray to Go for help in the PNP. I just want to make reforms in the PNP but I am already really tired," Dela Rosa said.

“But I will never surrender. Like if said, if you survived the pre-board in the PMA (Philippine Military Academy), you will survive the world. I can do this," he said.

He promised he will never abandon Duterte in the fight against illegal drugs.

"Sir, I will never leave you in this fight. I will be with you through thick and thin no matter what," he said.

In a brief interview with reporters during a break in the proceedings, Dela Rosa explained what hit him is when Zubiri mentioned about the public losing trust in the police.

"What if I fail? It fails to meet the expectations of the remaining people who still trust me? What will happen to the PNP?," he said.

To regain the public's trust, Dela Rosa will act on allegations revealed by Espinosa on some his officers.

These include Marcos and other officers involved in the elder Espinosa's death whom he placed under restricted custody in Camp Crame. "Those which needed summary dismissal, if needed, I will do it," he said. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS