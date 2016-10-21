At least eight people were reported dead as super typhoon Lawin entered Cagayan Province late Wednesday evening and sliced through Apayao and Ilocos Norte provinces before moving out of the country.

From winds of up to 225 kph and gusts of up to 315 kph, Lawin weakened as it entered the mountainous ranges with winds of up to 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph. Lawin was to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday night, the state weather agency said.

“(We) received report of eight dead: one in Region I ( northern Luzon), three in Region II ( Cagayan Valley), four in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR),” National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said in a briefing Thursday.

Interior and Local Government Director Allan Tabell said two were reported missing.

Romina Marasigan, disaster risk reduction spokesperson, said infrastructure will sustained “heavy damage” in northern Luzon, Cagayan Valley, central Luzon and Cordillera Administrative Region.

“In Central Luzon, Northern Luzon… we expect possible damage on agriculture,” Marasigan added.

Jalad said they haven’t received reports about damage but in Cagayan there were reports of houses destroyed by the super typhoon. “Our office in Tuguegarao was damaged. Its roof was blown by the strong wind and the mirrors were also. So you can just imagine it bring to houses made of light materials,” Jalad said.

The disaster risk reduction council said 18,157 families or 90,589 persons who were evacuated in five regions before Lawin made landfall in Penablanca town, Cagayan.

The agency also reported a total of six road sections in central Luzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region that were not passable due to floods and landslide.

Marasigan said the Philippine Air Force in Clark Airbase in Pampanga were on standby for aerial reconnaissance in affected provinces if the weather permits

Captain Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said its assets are ready for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions once weather clears. Robina Asido/DMS