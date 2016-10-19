The wife of the Filipino worker who died in Japan due to a heart attack caused by overwork received financial support from the Japanese government.

Remy Tocnang, wife of Joey Tocnang, 28, received a 3 million yen lump sum payment and will get about 2 million yen financial support annually after the Japanese labor standards office found overwork led to the death of her 27-year-old husband in 2014.

Her husband arrived in Japan around 2011 and worked at a metal casting company.

News reports said in 2014, Joey had an attack inside their company dormitory after working for around 78 hours to 120 hours.

According to Remy, upon instruction from his husband's agency, she sent documents to his husband's company and Gifu Labor Standard Inspection Office proving that she is Joey's spouse.

Last August, Remy received support estimated to P1.4 million from Japan.

"The agency called me but I'm not yet sure if I'll receive money yearly," she added

She added that in 2015, she received P2.8 million from his husband's insurance and P50,000 as compensation from the company.

Asked if she knew about benefits that will be given to her, Remy said she wasn't aware of the news since the letter sent to her doesn't have an English translation but she is grateful from the help given by the Japanese government.

"I'm happy. It will help a lot,” she said. Ella Dionisio/DMS