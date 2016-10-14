Two former senior officials of the National Bureau of Investigation filed a complaint on Thursday against Senator Leila de Lima for involvement in alleged illegal drugs trade in New Bilibid Prison.

Ex-National Bureau of Investigation Deputy Directors Reynaldo Esmeralda and Ruel Lasala filed on Thursday a complaint against De Lima for alleged illegal drug trade in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Police from Albuera town in Leyte province on Wednesday filed complaints against de Lima and a barangay councilor for allegedly receiving money from illegal drugs.

Chief Inspector Jove Espenido, Albuera town police chief, filed the complaint against de Lima and barangay Binolho, Albuera Councilor Nelson Pepito Jr. before the Ombudsman Regional Office 8 Visayas in Tacloban City around 5 pm.

De Lima, during her stint as justice secretary, allegedly received drug money from suspected drug lord Rolando Espinosa Jr., son and namesake of Albuera Myor Rolando

Espinosa Sr., who is now detained on drug charges.

Esmeralda and Lasala filed charges against NBI deputy director Rafael Ragos, who testified before inquiry at the House of Representatives on the spread of illegal drug trade in New Bilibid Prison.

Ragos said he delivered millions of drug money to the home of De Lima in Para?aque City several times in 2012 and gave the money to her aide Ronnie Dayan.

“Sen. de Lima, acting as the mother of all drug lords and through the use of her authority, was able to appoint and designate men inside the Bilibid in order to ensure the perpetuation of illegal drug trade,” the 20-page complaint said.

De Lima had dismissed Esmeralda and Lasala from their posts in March 2014 after accusing them of “lingering integrity issues” and links to pork barrel scam queen Janet Lim ? Napoles. DMS/Emmanuel Tupas