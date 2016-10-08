President Rodrigo Duterte told the United States on Friday not to treat the Philippines like a "doormat."

In a speech during the National Banana Congress in Davao City, Duterte said as long as he is the president, he would not allow the US to dictate on the Philippines.

"Do not treat us like a doormat because you will be sorry for it. I will not stick with you," he said.

Duterte also dared the US to oust him or even kill him because he was not afraid.

"You want to oust me? You want to use the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)? Go ahead. I said I put at stake my honor, my life, and the presidency. What happens to me is really a part of my destiny. If I am ousted, then that is part of my presidency," he said.

He said he could always go to China, which according to him was the only country that has helped the Philippines in the war against illegal drugs.

He said a rehabilitation center, which could accommodate 1,500 drug dependents, in Fort Magsaysay, a miltiary camp in Nueva Ecija, would be completed, funded by China.

The US, instead of helping his administration in the campaign against illegal drugs, criticized him on the alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects, he said.

"I do not expect you (US) to do that (what China did) also," he said. But he recalled that the Philippines sacrificed for the US especially during the World War II.

"We sacrificed for you. You stayed here. You are still doing business here...we suffered during the last Second World War because you were here. Had you not been here, we would not have experienced so much destruction in the country. The Battle of Manila, 200,000 Filipinos died because you were here," Duterte said.

"So these are the things?now do not forget, do not say it was 45 years ago, 60 years ago. In the relation between race and tribes, the past is as valid as the present."

Duterte warned, "assess yourselves because if you don’t, you will lose the Philippines."

Duterte started his tirades with the US after the State Department and President Barack Obama raised concern over his war on illegal drugs, resulting to the death of more than 3,500 people already since he assumed office on June 30.

Duterte said Obama, the US, the European Union and other international body could have brought up their concerns through the right channels.

"You can ask your ambassador to the United Nations to make a complaint. Ask them and investigate and make a report and that is the time you call my attention," he said.

In an another event in Davao City, Duterte said Obama, who like him is a lawyer, knows international law and the processes that should be followed.

Duterte revealed he was also a "foreign service graduate" but did not pursue this because his father discouraged him.

Earlier, he said he ordered Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to send invitations to the UN, US and EU to come to the Philippines to look into the alleged extrajudicial killings.

Duterte said he has "written the letter already." It was not clear if the letter was sent and received by the concerned foreign governments and bodies. Celerina Monte/DMS