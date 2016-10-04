The peso gained 32 centavos while stocks ended slightly higher as Philippine markets began trades in October.

At the Philippine Dealing System, the peso closed at 48.18 against the US dollar from Friday’s 48.50 on lower volume. Volume fetched 337 million dollars compared to Friday’s 350 million dollars.

The peso still remained at seven-year lows.

The Philippine Stock Exchange composite index rose 48 points to 7,677.73, led by mining and oil stocks which led the market’s decline last week.

Foreign funds bought 2.4 billion pesos worth of shares compared to 2.34 billion pesos worth of shares. DMS