Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang has pledged to the Philippines to help export rice in the next two years as President Rodrigo Duterte ended a his two-day official visit in Hanoi..

Duterte and Quang have agreed to intensify further cooperation between the two countries over agriculture, maritime security and law enforcement cooperation

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said Quang has committed to continue allowing the Philippines to import rice. Vietnam is the top source of rice in the Philippines, accounting to about 48 percent of the country’s imports.

In 2015, the Philippine rice imports from Vietnam was pegged at US$223.3 million -- the highest among nine countries where the country sourced out its rice requirements.

“In agriculture, we basically ask for --- and we thanked also Vietnam for providing us a stable, a quality source of rice. And the President has indicated that his gratitude for Vietnam being a reliable source,” Lopez said in a press briefing after bilateral talks at the State Palace.

“As you know Vietnam is a source of about 48 percent of our rice imports. So at least we have an assurance that Vietnam will continue to help us with the supply,” he said.

Duterte was to fly back to Davao at around 8 pm Thursday after a state banquet hosted for him and his official delegation.

Duterte said the Philippines can export food, and food preparations, add high-value processed agriculture products, furniture, metal fabrication.

“In fact, furniture, the President also bragged about the very good find furnitures that we have. So a lot of new potentials for exportation to Vietnam to improve the trade balance,” Lopez said.

Duterte also invited Vietnamese investors to come to the Philippines. “Right now, there are more Filipino investors entering Vietnam. We have…We have the likes of the URC, San Miguel, the Ayala group, Jollibee, Splash, and a couple of other companies,” he said.

“Another point that the President mentioned, to the extent possible, increase the mutual exchange of experts, scholars in the area of education, agriculture, essentially sharing expertise of one country sharing it to the other country. So very positive ang exchanges during the bilateral meeting,” Lopez added. DMS