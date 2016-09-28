The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has ordered 20 big metallic mining companies to explain why their operations should not be suspended after an audit team found some violations.

The 20 mining projects were among 41 metallic operating mines that the DENR subjected to audit for Phase 1 in compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte's order contained in a department order Environment Secretary Gina Lopez issued.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Lopez said she would meet separately with representatives of the 41 mining firms on Thursday.

Of the 41, 10 were suspended before to the audit due to violations of environmental laws, while 11 passed the audit although there were some "infractions," said Environment Undersecretary Leo Jasareno, head of the agency's mining audit team.

The 20 mining companies have seven days from the issuance of show cause order to explain why they should not be suspended, he said.

Failure to respond would automatically mean the issuance of the suspension order, Jasareno added.

"Their (operations) will be suspended until they fix their mess," Lopez said.

The 20 companies recommended for suspension include Lepanto Consoldiated Mining Co., Benguet Corporation, OceanaGold Phils. Inc., Filminera Resources Corp./Philipiine Gold Processing and Refining Corp., Strongbuilt Mining Development Corp., AAMPhil Natural Resources Exploration and Development Corp., Adnama Mining Resources Corp., Minimax Mineral Exploration Corp. (Agata Ni Laterite project), Carrascal Mining, Century Peak Corp., CTP Construction and Mining Corp., SR Metals, Inc., Wellex Mining Corp., Hinatuan Mining Corp., Krominco Inc., Libjo Mining Corp., MarcVentures Mining and Development Corp., Norweah Metas and Mineral Co. Inc. ((Oriental Vision Mining Phils. Corp.), Oriental Synergy Mining Corp, and Sinosteel Phils HY Mining Corp.

The 11 firms, which passed the audit include Philex Mining Corp., Rio Tuba Nickel Corp/Coral Bay Nickel Corp., Carmen Copper Corp., Techiron Res. Inc., Apex Mining Co. Inc., Cagdianao Mining Corp., Greenstone Resources Corp., Taganito Mining Corp., Pacific Nickel Phil. Inc., Platinum Group Metals Corp., and Philsaga Mining Corp.

Those which were initially suspended were Benguet Corp. Nickel Mines, Inc., Eramen Minerals Inc., LnL Archipelago Minerals Inc., Ore Asia Mining and Development Corp., Zambales Diversified Metals Corp., Berong Nickel Corp., Citinickel Mining and Development Corp., Emir Mineral Resrouces Corp., Mt. Sinai Mining Exploration and Development Corp., and Claver Mineral Development Corp.

Marcventures and Lepanto Corp. were among the losers in Tuesday’s trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange. Marcventures closed at 1.36 from 1.63 on Monday while Lepanto A and B shares both ended at 2.01 from 2.19 and 2.26, respectively.

Nickel Asia, which operates Taganito Mining, saw its shares gain from 6.60 on Monday to 6.78 on Tuesday.

Jasareno said 18 nickel mines, which were suspended or recommended for suspension, produced about 55.1 percent of the production value based in 2015 data.

Lopez said in reality, a huge portion or 82 percent of the net income in mining goes to companies and only 18 percent goes to government. Celerina Monte DMS