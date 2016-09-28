President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he will raise the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country to China after a suspected meth laboratory was recently raided by anti-narcotics operatives in Pampanga.

This, as Duterte apologized to Pangasinan Rep.Amado Espino Jr. and two local officials whom he earlier named as among those involved in illegal drug trade.

"I'm leaving for China. I will bring this to their attention," Duterte said, noting that all materials found in the shabu laboratory in Arayat, Pampanga "came from China."

"I want them to control their people and increase the focus on their criminals," he said.

Duterte is set to visit China in October.

Duterte said " very sorry" to Espino, a former governor of Pangasinan, provincial administrator Rafael Baraan and provincial board member Raul Sison. He said he was taking responsibility for the mistake.

"I think that somehow we were negligent in counter-checking the first report. So to Espino and even to Sison and to Baraan... I would like to apologize to you publicly," Duterte said.

He said there appeared to have "a gap" that would connect the trio to illegal drugs when he reviewed all documents given to him.

Espino, reading a statement, told reporters at the House of Representatives he is " humbled by the pronouncement of the President today on clearing my involvement on the alleged drug matrix released last August 25, 2016."

But he said the three officials are facing charges on black sand mining, with the case pending before the Sandiganbayan.

According to Duterte, the clandestine laboratory which he visited could produce 400 kilos of shabu daily.

He said the laboratory was connected to the proliferation of illegal drugs in the New Bilibid Prison, now subject of investigation in aid of legislation by the House of Representatives.

Duterte ordered the property where the laboratory is located sequestered. He told officials to turn it into a two-storey rehabilitation center for drug dependents.

He said the government would need P25-50 million to convert the place into a rehabilitation center.

Duterte said he would disclose names of other local officials, such as barangay captains, judges, policemen and others, were included in another list of those allegedly involved in illicit drugs when he returns from his trip to Vietnam.

Duterte leaves for Hanoi for a two-day working visit on Wednesday. Celerina Monte/DMS