President Rodrigo Duterte hosted on Monday a dinner for the leaders of Communist Party of the Philippines..

Duterte disclosed his meeting with couple Benito and Wilma Tiazon and other rebel leaders during the oath taking of journalists in Malacanang.

Benito is the chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines, while Wilma is the secretary general.

Duterte said this was the "first time" that a leader of the country hosted a dinner for the "enemies of the state."

The Duterte administration has resumed the peace process with the rebels after it was stalled in February 2011 under the Aquino administration.

The government and the CPP-New People's Army have declared their respective indefinite unilateral ceasefire amid the ongoing peace talks. Both sides are working for a bilateral truce. Celerina Monte DMS