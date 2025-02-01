Marcos says recent survey encourages gov't

The satisfaction rating of the administration in a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey encourages the government to work better, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Friday.

"Of course, it’s always good to see that what we are doing is reaching most - the majority of people and they can feel what we are doing," Marcos told reporters in an interview in Pasay City.

"So, of course, it’s very encouraging. It encourages us to do our work even better," he added.

An SWS survey showed that more than half of adult Filipinos are satisfied with the present administration.

The survey conducted from December 12 to 18, shows that 59 percent of Filipino adults are satisfied with the general performance of the Marcos administration while 17 percent are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied and 23 percent are dissatisfied. Robina Asido/DMS