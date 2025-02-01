Eight admin senatorial bets pace SWS survey, Imee out of top 12

Eight senatorial bets of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll survey while his sister fell out of the top 12.

In a broadcast interview, Senator Imee Marcos admitted that she doesn't know why she slipped to 14th place with 28 percent, a notable decline from her previous standing among potential winners.

"I don't know, we are studying it but at the same time we need to work more," she said.

Based on the latest SWS survey, ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo continues to lead the race with 45 percent of votes followed by former Senator Tito Sotto in second place with 38 percent from fifth place with 31 percent votes in December.

The survey shows that biggest gainer is Senator Lito Lapid, who jumped from 11th place in December 2024 (23 percent) to 3rd-4th place (37 percent), solidifying his spot among the frontrunners.

Lapid is tied in the 3rd-4th place (37 percent) with Senator Bong Go, whose rating also increased by 5 percentage since the previous survey.

On the other hand, former Senator Ping Lacson also went up two spots from seventh in December with 27 percent to fifth this January 2025.

With 35 percent, broadcaster Ben Tulfo retained his position in 6th place while Senator Pia Cayetano went down from third-fourth in December with 32 percent to seventh-eighth with 33 percent votes. Cayetano is tied with former Senator Manny Pacquiao, who climbed one spot from eighth-ninth last month.

The rank of Makati Mayor Abby Binay went down from 10th to ninth, while Senator Ronald Dela Rosa gained ground, ranking 10th with 30 percent, from 12th-14th last month.

Senator Bong Revilla fell down the hardest this month after falling 10 places, from 2nd in December 2024 with 33 percent to 11th-13th in January 2025 with 29 percent while TV host Willie Revillame, likewise, went down several notches from 8th-9th (26 percent) to 11th-13th in one month.

Former Senator Kiko Pangilinan was able to enter the winning circle after his rating went up from 20 percent in December to 29 percent in January 2025. He is tied with Revilla and Revillame in the 11th-13th spot. Robina Asido/DMS