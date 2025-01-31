Marcos to pull out Typhon missile system if China stops harassing Philippine ships in the WPS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. challenges China to stop its "harassments, aggressive and coercive behavior" in the West Philippine Sea if they want the United States Mid-Range Capability (MRC) or Typhon missile system to leave the country.

"Let’s make a deal with China: Stop claiming our territory, stop harassing our fishermen and let them have a living, stop ramming our boats, stop water cannoning our people, stop firing lasers at us, and stop your aggressive and coercive behavior, and we’ll return the Typhon missiles," Marcos told reporters in an ambush interview in Cebu on Thursday.

The President's challenge to China came after it reiterated its call for the pull out of MRC following its reported transfer to another location in Luzon.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said last January 23 that by bringing the Typhon missile system in the country, "the Philippines is essentially creating tensions and antagonism in the region and inciting geopolitical confrontation and an arms race".

She added the Philippines made "a highly dangerous move and an extremely irresponsible choice for its own people, the people of the other Southeast Asian countries, and regional security."

Since the middle of last year, China has been calling on the Philippines pull out Typhon missile system, saying it creates instability. Robina Asido/DMS