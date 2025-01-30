Imee falls out of magic 12 senatorial tally, report quotes new SWS survey

Senator Imee Marcos fell out of the magic 12 list of senatorial contenders for the May midterm elections, a news program quoted a survey of the Social Weather Stations on Wednesday night.

The Big Story said an SWS survey done January 17 to 20 pointed out that Marcos was in 14th place. No reasons were given for her placing, the program said.

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo topped the survey, followed by former Senator Tito Sotto. Tied for third to fourth were Senators Lito Lapid and Bong Go.

On fifth place was former Senator Ping Lacson and broadcaster Ben Tulfo sixth. Tied for seventh to eighth were Senator Pia Cayetano and former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay was ninth followed by Senator Ronald Dela Rosa at 10th place.

Tied from 11th to 13th places were Senator Bong Revilla, ex-Senator Kiko Pangilinan and talk show host Willie Revillame. DMS