Logo

29 日 マニラ

31°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,730
$100=Ｐ5,820
日本語
会員登録

29 日 マニラ

31°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,730
$100=Ｐ5,820
    HOME Bill seeking to postpone BARMM polls should be approved before Senate adjourns: Escudero

Bill seeking to postpone BARMM polls should be approved before Senate adjourns: Escudero

2025/1/29 英字

Senate President Francis Escudero said a bill seeking to postpone the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) elections this May should be approved before they adjourn on Feb. 8.

In a press briefing, Escudero said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. had certified the three-month postponement of the BARMM election as urgent.

“The period of interpellation was closed yesterday and we expect that it will be approved on second reading today so that we can approve it on third reading without using the certification. But if we really need to, we will use the certification,” Escudero said.

“We need to decide on this one way or the other if we will postpone the BARMM elections or not before we adjourn. Because when we adjourn, there won’t be enough time to reset it, if that is what the majority decides. We will resume our session on May 20. By then, the elections have already finished,” he added.

Escudero said there was a proposed amendment seeking to postpone BARMM polls by five months to give time to realign security and for the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to fill the parliamentary seats left vacant due to the Supreme Court’s ruling to exclude Sulu from BARMM.

“For now, I think there is an amendment proposing a five-month postponement. It’s not one year, three months, or one month. The main reason, according to our security officials, is to avoid spreading our security forces too thin if the elections coincide with the regular elections. They prefer to have a focused approach, and this is the time they say is necessary to refocus security forces in the BARMM area,” Escudero said.

“Secondly, the postponement would provide the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) enough time, if they decide to, to reallocate the seven seats for Sulu that were lost due to the Supreme Court decision,” he said.

“If they decide to reallocate, there’s a process the BTA needs to follow, including publication, adjustments to ballots, and a period for filing with the Comelec since there was no filing for those seven seats in Sulu,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事 次の記事

おすすめ記事

''Luffy'' syndicate member arrested in Laguna

2025/1/29 英字 無料
無料

US Pacific Air Forces chief to visit EDCA sites

2025/1/29 英字 無料
無料

Philippines, Japan air force chiefs met virtually last week

2025/1/29 英字 無料
無料

AFP insists Chinese doing ''unauthorized foreign intelligence surveillance''

2025/1/29 英字 無料
無料

Bill seeking to postpone BARMM polls should be approved before Senate adjourns: Escudero

2025/1/29 英字 無料
無料

Gov’t investments in energy to lower electricity cost

2025/1/29 英字 無料
無料