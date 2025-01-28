Logo

Two dead in Quezon City fires

2025/1/28 英字

A 69-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl died in two separate fires in Quezon City.

The woman died after she was trapped in her house at Barangay Old Balara as a fire razed a shanty area Monday. GMA 7 reported that the woman was able to get out but she had to return to get something, which led to her death.

Firemen said the fire broke out around 9:03 a.m. and reached second alarm, burning down several shanties. Eighty families sought shelter in an evacuation center.

The young girl was staying at her father's home when a fire broke out at 11:30 am in Barangay Payatas on Sunday.

The fire was put out by firefighters six minutes later. They found the child’s body on the second floor of the house. DMS

