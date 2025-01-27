Logo

Chinese paper criticizes Philippine comic book on WPS

2025/1/27 英字

The English-language Chinese newspaper Global Times said the Philippines' comic book on the West Philippine Sea promotes ''anti-China sentiment, particularly targetting young students through a manipulative, brainwashing approach.''

The Philippines released the comic book on Friday at the National Library aimed at educating more Filipinos on the issues in the West Philippine Sea,

The main character, a man called Teacher Jun, teaches readers among maritime zones, international laws and the need to watch over marine resources.

Global Times said that in the digital version of the comic book ''China is repeatedly mentioned throughout the book, with expressions such as the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia continually harass Filipino fishermen and our government vessels.''

''The publication of the comic book may spark a new wave of public discourse, with the Philippines possibly further promoting its claims in the South China Sea to the international community,'' said Chen Xiangmiao, director of the World Navy Research Center and the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, the Global Times reported.

This ''provides little help in resolve (sic) in reality,'' Chen said in the Global Times story,

''The Philippines is using the comic book to promote its claims over the South China Sea to the public with the intent of fostering a 'China was to blame' mindset among the public,'' added Chen.

Chinese ships have been sighted at least 90 nautical miles off Zambales since January 4. China said their presence is justified under the ten-dash line but the Philippines said the ships are inside its exclusive economic zone. DMS

