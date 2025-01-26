BFAR, PCG fails to complete mission in WPS due to Chinese harassment

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) failed to complete their mission in Sandy Cays in the West Philippine Sea following the harassment of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and a People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) helicopter on Friday.

National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said BFAR patrol vessels BRP Datu Pagbuaya and BRP Datu Bankaw support by PCG were en route to Sandy Cays for a marine scientific survey and sand sampling when they encountered aggressive maneuvers from three Chinese Coast Guard vessels 4106, 5103 and 4202

Tarriela said the Chinese Coast Guard also deployed four small boats to harass two BFAR rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) that were transporting personnel to the Sandy Cays.

"Compounding the situation, a People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) helicopter, identified by tail number 24, hovered at an unsafe altitude above the BFAR RHIBs, creating hazardous conditions due to the propeller wash," he said.

"As a result of this continuous harassment and the disregard for safety exhibited by the Chinese maritime forces, BFAR and PCG have regrettably suspended their survey operations and were unable to collect sand samples at Sandy Cays," he added.

Despite its failure to complete their mission, Tarriela assures that "both BFAR and PCG remain committed to their mandates and will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their personnel and vessels in the pursuit of scientific research and resource management". Robina Asido/DMS