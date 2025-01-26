Alleged "espionage" operation is a "baseless accusation": Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines calls the operation of an alleged Chinese spy in the Philippines a "baseless speculation and accusation".

In a statement issued on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy confirmed that its embassy in the Philippines requested for a consular visit to the Chinese national who was recently arrested for alleged "espionage" activities in the country.

"The so-called “espionage” operation of a Chinese citizen in the Philippines is baseless speculation and accusation, The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has expressed concerns to the Philippine side and requested for consular visit to the said Chinese citizen so as to provide consular assistance," it stated

The Embassy spokesperson said that "the family of the Chinese citizen in custody approached the Embassy with concern about his safety and fair treatment and presented some facts different from the accusation by the Philippine authorities."

"We urge the Philippine side to base its judgment on facts, not to make presumption of guilt, stop airing groundless speculations about the so-called “Chinese spy case”, handle relevant cases in accordance with the law, earnestly fulfill the obligations of the bilateral consular treaty and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Philippines," the spokesperson added.

The alleged Chinese spy and two Filipinos were arrested by the Philippine authorities for allegedly conducting espionage activities targeting critical military infrastructure after they failed to present a permit or license or authority to conduct a survey in the country.

During the arrest the Philippine authorities recovered lidar sensor and information and communication technology (ICT) equipment from the suspects that can transmit real time information outside the country. Robina Asido/DMS