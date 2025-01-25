Palace says Marcos not blocking impeachment complaint vs Duterte at the House

Malacanang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is not blocking the pending impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives.

In a press conference in Pasay City last Friday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said: ''"We cannot dictate on the lower house. It belongs to a co-equal branch of government. All we were saying, the President was saying to the Lower House is ‘this is my position’ but he is not blocking, he is not blocking he cannot do that."

Last Wednesday, congressmen from the Makabayan bloc claimed Marcos of interfering with the impeachment complaint against Duterte through his statements discouraging lawmakers from pursuing it.

The impeachment complaint, which reached three, which has been pending at the House Secretary General office for over a month.

Among the grounds in the impeachment complaint against Duterte was her alleged betrayal of public trust, plunder and malversation, bribery, graft and corruption, and other high crimes, at the Office of the Vice President and while she served as Education secretary.

Last November, Marcos admitted that he sent a text message to lawmakers urging them not to pursue the impeachment complaint since it distracts Congress. DMS