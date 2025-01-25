Smaller PCG ship stops bigger Chinese Coast Guard vessel from getting close to Zambales coastline

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said BRP Cabra, whose length is 44 meters, "successfully" prevented the Chinese Coast Guard vessel CCG-3103, which is 77.7 meters long, from getting closer to the coastline of Zambales.

CCG-3103 is approximately 80 to 90 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales from the previous 60 to 70 nautical miles earlier this week, said Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea.

CCG-3103 and other Chinese ships, led by the ''Monster Ship'' have remained within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for nearly three weeks.

National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano said that what the PCG did was "effective" and that they will continue to challenge and drive away the Chinese Coast Guard vessels away from the shorelines of the country.

Ano made this remark in an ambush interview at the book launch of a comic book to ''fight misinformation, disinformation, false narratives'' in the West Philippine Sea in the National Library of the Philippines on Friday.

"Through 'The stories of Teacher Jun' we equip not just students but families, teachers and leaders to stand firm against misinformation and external aggression", he added.

The comic book follows the story of five upcoming students and their teacher living in a coastal municipality in Palawan with their class discussion revolving around the experience of one of the students whose father is a fisherman. Marie Manalili/DMS