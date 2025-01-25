Logo

25 日 マニラ

30°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,720
$100=Ｐ5,810
日本語
会員登録

25 日 マニラ

30°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,720
$100=Ｐ5,810
    HOME 17 Filipino seafarers back after more than a year in captivity

17 Filipino seafarers back after more than a year in captivity

2025/1/25 英字

Seventeen Filipino crew members of the M/V Galaxy Leader operated by Nippon Yusen K.K have finally returned home from Yemen Thursday night.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the 17 Filipino seafarers landed at NAIA Terminal 1 via Oman Air 843 at 9:31pm.

"Their freedom brings immense relief to their families and reaffirms the collective efforts of the government to protect our dear Filipino seafarers," said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac in a statement.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said he was ''truly relieved by the release of all Galaxy Leader crew.''

''Japan has worked diligently with the concerned countries and entities for over a year to secure this release. I extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this happen,'' he said in his ''X" account.

On Wednesday, Malacanang announced the safe release of the 17 Filipino seafarers from the hands of the Houthi rebels, who abducted them in November 2023 after hijacking the M/V Galaxy Leader.

DMW lauded their respective families for the strength they showed during the ordeal.

"To the families, we express our admiration for your unwavering strength," said Cacdac.

DMW thanked the manning agencies and employers for their continued support in the past year. DMS

前の記事 次の記事

おすすめ記事

China reiterates Philippines must pull out missile system

2025/1/25 英字 無料
無料

17 Filipino seafarers back after more than a year in captivity

2025/1/25 英字 無料
無料

DA eyes maximum suggested retail price of imported rice at P49 a kilo by March

2025/1/25 英字 無料
無料

Smaller PCG ship stops bigger Chinese Coast Guard vessel from getting close to Zambales coastline

2025/1/25 英字 無料
無料

Economic growth target may have fallen short in 2024: official

2025/1/25 英字 無料
無料

Palace says Marcos not blocking impeachment complaint vs Duterte at the House

2025/1/25 英字 無料
無料