17 Filipino seafarers back after more than a year in captivity

Seventeen Filipino crew members of the M/V Galaxy Leader operated by Nippon Yusen K.K have finally returned home from Yemen Thursday night.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the 17 Filipino seafarers landed at NAIA Terminal 1 via Oman Air 843 at 9:31pm.

"Their freedom brings immense relief to their families and reaffirms the collective efforts of the government to protect our dear Filipino seafarers," said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac in a statement.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said he was ''truly relieved by the release of all Galaxy Leader crew.''

''Japan has worked diligently with the concerned countries and entities for over a year to secure this release. I extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this happen,'' he said in his ''X" account.

On Wednesday, Malacanang announced the safe release of the 17 Filipino seafarers from the hands of the Houthi rebels, who abducted them in November 2023 after hijacking the M/V Galaxy Leader.

DMW lauded their respective families for the strength they showed during the ordeal.

"To the families, we express our admiration for your unwavering strength," said Cacdac.

DMW thanked the manning agencies and employers for their continued support in the past year. DMS