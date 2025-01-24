Presidential Peace Adviser urges MILF to investigate Basilan clash

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. called the leadership of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to conduct its own investigation on the Basilan clash that killed at least four and wounded 12 others on Wednesday.

Galvez said in coordination with the Provincial Local Government, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, all the relevant peace mechanisms including the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities, the Joint Peace Security Committee, the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group, and Joint Peace and Security Teams are now being deployed.

"These measures aim to de-escalate tensions on the ground and facilitate a swift and impartial investigation to establish the facts and circumstances of the incident," he said.

"We also call on the leadership of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to conduct its own investigation and help bring the perpetrators to justice. We are reassuring the people of Basilan of the government’s commitment to peace, justice, and security," he added.

In a statement, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim urged all parties to stay calm and exercise restraint to prevent escalation of tension.

"We urge all parties to remain calm as we work towards addressing this incident through appropriate channels. The Bangsamoro Government strongly believes that the established mechanisms within the peace process, such as the CCCH and AHJAG, are the best platforms to investigate and resolve this matter. These mechanisms have been instrumental in maintaining peace and stability and ensuring accountability on all sides," he said.

"As we move forwards, we call on everyone to stay vigilant and exercise restraint, avoiding actions or statements that may exacerbate tensions. Let us continue to uphold the principles of dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation as we work together towards sustaining the peace that we have collectively built," Ebrahim added. Robina Asido/DMS