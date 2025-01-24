Four, including two soldiers, killed in clash with lawless group and alleged MILF

Four people, including two soldiers were killed while at least 12 others, were wounded in a clash with the lawless elements and alleged members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Basilan on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, the 101st Infantry Brigade Commander said the encounter occurred in the vicinity of Barangay Lower Cabengbeng in Sumisip, Basilan.

A military source said the troops were on their way back after they failed to meet the personnel of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) when they were fired upon by the lawless elements who were later reinforced by some members of MILF.

A source said the military forces were supposed to provide security support for UNDP personnel conducting livelihood initiatives within the community.

The incident resulted in two soldiers killed in action and 12 others wounded in action.

Luzon said the clash resulted in the killing of two soldiers and two members of lawless elements. He noted that 12 soldiers and an undetermined number of enemies were also wounded.

"Additionally, the attackers burned one KM450 military vehicle, causing further material loss," he said.

The military noted that the incident constitutes a violation of gun ban, which is in place to maintain peace and security in the region.

"We call on all parties to respect the rule of law and the agreements in place that help ensure peace in the region," said Luzon.

Following the clash the 101st Infantry Brigade is working closely with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front Coordinating Committees on the Cessation of Hostilities (MILF-CCCH) to investigate the incident and to prevent future occurrences.

"We remain committed to our mission of peace and development, and we will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that we keep our communities safe and secure," Luzon added. Robina Asido/DMS