AFP urges people who allegedly recovered a drone in Bohol to turn over the equipment

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is urging individuals who allegedly recovered the sixth underwater drone in Bohol to cooperate with the military to turn over this equipment.

The AFP made an appeal following the reported recovery of another submersible drone in Bohol posted in social media.

"We urge the individual who discovered the equipment and posted it on social media to immediately coordinate with the nearest military or naval units to ensure the proper handling and disposition of the item," Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, said on Wednesday.

"The AFP emphasizes its commitment to national security and calls on the public to remain vigilant. We encourage everyone to participate in safeguarding our nation by promptly reporting any suspicious activities or discoveries to the proper authorities, including the AFP," he added.

Trinidad said the military "has prioritized the investigation into the reported discovery of unidentified equipment floating at sea."

"All appropriate AFP units and forces, particularly the Naval Forces Central, are actively coordinating and working together to gather details and ascertain the nature of this incident," he stated. Robina Asido/DMS