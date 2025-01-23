Logo

23 日 マニラ

30°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,730
$100=Ｐ5,830
日本語
会員登録

23 日 マニラ

30°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,730
$100=Ｐ5,830
    HOME AFP urges people who allegedly recovered a drone in Bohol to turn over the equipment

AFP urges people who allegedly recovered a drone in Bohol to turn over the equipment

2025/1/23 英字

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is urging individuals who allegedly recovered the sixth underwater drone in Bohol to cooperate with the military to turn over this equipment.

The AFP made an appeal following the reported recovery of another submersible drone in Bohol posted in social media.

"We urge the individual who discovered the equipment and posted it on social media to immediately coordinate with the nearest military or naval units to ensure the proper handling and disposition of the item," Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, said on Wednesday.

"The AFP emphasizes its commitment to national security and calls on the public to remain vigilant. We encourage everyone to participate in safeguarding our nation by promptly reporting any suspicious activities or discoveries to the proper authorities, including the AFP," he added.

Trinidad said the military "has prioritized the investigation into the reported discovery of unidentified equipment floating at sea."

"All appropriate AFP units and forces, particularly the Naval Forces Central, are actively coordinating and working together to gather details and ascertain the nature of this incident," he stated. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事 次の記事

おすすめ記事

DOT concerned with robberies on Japanese in Metro Manila

2025/1/23 英字 無料
無料

Philippines will feature tech driven ''engagements'' using AI in Osaka Expo

2025/1/23 英字 無料
無料

''Important'' for Marcos to meet Trump soon: envoy

2025/1/23 英字 無料
無料

PNP identifies three active, five potential private armed groups, orders these dismantled in March

2025/1/23 英字 無料
無料

Bill seeking to impose death on gov’t officials convicted by Sandiganbayan filed in House

2025/1/23 英字 無料
無料

AFP urges people who allegedly recovered a drone in Bohol to turn over the equipment

2025/1/23 英字 無料
無料