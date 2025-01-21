Logo

    Marcos open to extending PNP chief's term

Marcos open to extending PNP chief's term

2025/1/21 英字

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is open to extending the term of the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil until after the May 2025 elections.

In an interview with Palace reporters in Taguig City last Monday, Marcos said he is considering allowing Marbil to serve beyond his retirement on February 7 so the national police's preparations for the elections will not be disrupted.

"Well, there has ? there is a very strong argument that it would be ? it would not be good for stability especially to change the chief PNP in the middle of a campaign period and then approaching an election period," Marcos said.

"So, we are carefully studying it. But I think that is probably a very strong argument to keep him on, at the very least, until after the elections," he added.

The campaign period for candidates for senator and party-list representatives will start on February 11, while for those running as members of the House of Representatives, parliament, provincial, city, and municipal positions, it will start on March 28.

The campaign period will end on May 10. DMS

