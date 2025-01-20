Special immigrant visa processing of about 200 Afghans in Philippiness finished

Official processing of special immigrant visas (SIV) of nearly 200 Afghanistan citizens has been completed by US authorities in the Philippines, which agreed to host such a center.

A senior Philippine government official said the final batch of Afghan SIV applicants left the country aboard a Philippine Airlines flight before midnight on Friday

"The government of the United States extends deep appreciation to the government of the Philippines for their cooperation and support for US efforts to assist Afghan Special Immigrants," a US Embassy statement said.

Around 200 Afghan nationals arrived in the Philippines on January 6 for final processing of their visa applications at the US Embassy in Manila. They left the Philippines for immigration to the US aboard commercial flights between January 15 and 17. DMS